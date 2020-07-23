AOC Doesn’t Care About Now-Infamous Misogynist Ted Yoho’s “Apology” (& Neither Do We)

Every woman is familiar with the type of abuse Yoho hurled at AOC earlier this week, and too many women don’t get a chance to stand up for themselves against such grossly misogynistic abuses, often out of fear of retaliation. That’s part of what makes Ocasio-Cortez’s response to Yoho, which many have applauded online, so important. Every woman deserves respect, and no, we will not accept abuse from men — or empty apologies.