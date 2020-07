AOC Doesn’t Care About Now-Infamous Misogynist Ted Yoho’s “Apology” (& Neither Do We)

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is no stranger to harassment, yes, but she is also no stranger to fighting back. Since taking office in November 2018, the New York congresswoman has been on the receiving end of right-wing abuse both online and in the media. The young, progressive firebrand has pushed a left-wing agenda in Congress that has shaken officials across the political spectrum, from establishment and centrist Democrats to conservative Republicans and the far right. In doing her work, AOC has become an easy target for everyone from hard right members of the GOP, to Fox News anchors, and even her colleagues in the House of Representatives.