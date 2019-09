Of the more than 5.3 million Twitter followers Ocasio-Cortez has to her account, only 20 users have been blocked for what the first-year representative calls “ongoing harassment.” She also made it clear that none of the blocked users were her constituents , which addresses two of the main concerns lodged by the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University on Thursday. They argued that everyone from the biggest AOC fans to the “not all men” burden bearers and the armchair policy experts have a right to be in her mentions on the basis of her Twitter account acting as a public forum and an extension of her office . They contended that blocking them was a form of deterring debate and expression of a spectrum of opinions.