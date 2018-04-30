"When I was scrolling through the feed, one of my pictures was blown up and put onto a white wall by a projector and there was a male standing next to it, naked, masturbating to my picture. Reading what people wanted to do to me and actually seeing it baffled me. There were people who had taken the time to print the pictures out to masturbate on just to show [my brother] what they'd done to me. It scared me that [the pictures] were out there for so long and all these people were looking at [them] in a way that they weren't portrayed on Facebook and I had no clue any of this was happening.