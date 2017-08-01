This Cambridge Student Has The Perfect Clapback To Racist & Sexist Trolls

Do you know how many times I get comments on YT and even @'d about how 'lucky' I must feel to got to @Cambridge_Uni and how the 'quota'...— Courtney Daniella (@_CDBoateng) July 29, 2017
... needing to be met was my biggest helper. Or some sort of diversity outreach / initiative. Even had a comment on my video from...— Courtney Daniella (@_CDBoateng) July 29, 2017
...A young white male who expressed his fear of not getting a place at Cambridge because 'his place' would be occupied by 'people like me'.— Courtney Daniella (@_CDBoateng) July 29, 2017
And I just look at these things and think rah, but I got the grades. Avg 92 in AS, Did the interview and got the A*AA pic.twitter.com/y71YhBtXeR— Courtney Daniella (@_CDBoateng) July 29, 2017
So if me with my intelligent, highly favoured, melanated, confident and well spoken self being at Cambridge makes you uncomfortable...— Courtney Daniella (@_CDBoateng) July 29, 2017
You need to fix your problem. 'Coz more of us are going to be rolling up and getting those degrees, MPhils and PhD's. Don't be bitter. pic.twitter.com/Y6dC9glrUF— Courtney Daniella (@_CDBoateng) July 29, 2017
Yesss you tell em sis! People mad ignorant for the way they generalize us and think of us like that shit ain't easy its called dedication???— Kira? (@Kira_tzxo) July 30, 2017
You go girl! We need more diverse environments everywhere, ignore comments, in fact prove them wrong!— lolkin (@lolaaskar) July 30, 2017