AOC Won By Campaigning In Her Community, Not Accepting Wall Street Donations

A May poll conducted by her campaign showed the majority of those surveyed “think of her as fighting for them.” Ocasio-Cortez is at her best when she is face-to-face with her community and not shying away from vocalizing their needs, and she knows it. “I always feel like the best way for me to run is to really kick ass at my job ,” she told reporters back in November. “I aspire to do it better than anyone who’s tried to hold this seat before.”