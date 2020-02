Although the candidate filing deadline isn;t until April 2 , and there are sure to be more bids for AOC's suddenly-coveted seat, Caruso-Cabrera could be a serious contender with heavy media backing. But for now, it sounds like Ocasio-Cortez intends on running the same way that got her the landslide win in 2018. “I always feel like the best way for me to run is to really kick ass at my job ,” she told reporters back in November. “I aspire to do it better than anyone who’s tried to hold this seat before.”