Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez & The Damaging Myth Of The “Fiery” Latina

In response to his "apology," Ocasio-Cortez delivered a 10-minute-long speech on the House floor that shines as one of the most remarkable examples of political oratory in recent history. “This issue is not about one incident,” she said, pointing out that Rep. Yoho is not the only man in politics to have used dehumanising language against her (see: Donald Trump). “It is cultural. It is a culture of lack of impunity, of accepting of violence and violent language against women, and an entire structure of power that supports that.”