Marjorie Taylor Greene Harassed AOC, Following & Yelling At Her For Supporting “Terrorists”

After attempting to argue with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for weeks on Twitter, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene “aggressively confronted” AOC in the House Chamber and accused her of supporting so-called “terrorist” groups including Antifa and Black Lives Matter. According to two reporters from The Washington Post who witnessed the verbal attack, Greene called out "hey Alexandria" twice before “picking up her pace” and “shouting” at her about her “radical socialist” agenda. “You don’t care about the American people,” Greene reportedly called out. “Why do you support terrorists and Antifa?”
Ocasio-Cortez reportedly didn’t engage with Greene’s heckling. Greene then told a group of reporters and bystanders that her goal was to “debate” Ocasio-Cortez on her climate justice legislation. “She’s a chicken. She doesn’t want to debate the Green New Deal,” Greene said. “These members are cowards. They need to defend their legislation to the people. That’s pathetic.”
Lauren Hitt, spokesperson for Ocasio-Cortez, shed more light on the confrontation in a statement. “Representative Greene tried to begin an argument with Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez and when Rep. Ocasio-Cortez tried to walk away, Congresswoman Greene began screaming and called Rep. Ocasio-Cortez a terrorist sympathizer,” said Hitt, urging leadership to “take real steps to make Congress a safe, civil place for all Members and staff — especially as many offices are discussing reopening.”
Hitt then mentioned that another member of Congress has “already been forced to relocate her office due to Congresswoman Greene’s attacks.” In January, Rep. Cori Bush asked to move after she said a maskless Greene accosted and berated her in the hallway. There was also the time Greene hung a transphobic sign across the hallway in order to force Rep. Marie Newman, a congresswoman with a transgender daughter, to look at it “every time she opens her door.” Before she was elected, Greene also infamously followed, harassed, and shouted at Parkland school shooting survivor David Hogg.
As for this week’s incident, Greene confirmed on Twitter that she had attempted to argue with Ocasio-Cortez, whom she labeled a “hate-American terrorist sympathizer.” Added Greene, “You chickened out bc you are too scared to debate me about your Socialist Green New Deal.”
.@AOC “Ms. Defund The Police” wants to call the police for security bc she’s afraid of debating with me about her socialist GND.— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) May 13, 2021
AOC is a fraud & a hypocrite.
That’s fine Sandy.
Since you lack the courage & intelligence to debate me, I’ll debate the person who really wrote it.
For weeks, Greene has relentlessly tried to schedule a debate with Ocasio-Cortez — something she has ample time to do, evidently, since she was removed from her assigned committees for propagating conspiracy theories like QAnon. On April 14, she tagged Ocasio-Cortez in a string of tweets proposing a debate on the Green New Deal.
Then, on April 21, she shared a photo of herself talking to Ocasio-Cortez on the House floor. “I’m glad I ran into you today @AOC to plan our debate about the Green New Deal,” Greene wrote. “After I finish reading all 14 pages, like we agreed, I’ll schedule time for our debate.” What’s confusing here is the admission that she has never actually read the proposal she’s been criticizing since she first started campaigning for office — and yet she continues to call AOC “a fraud & a hypocrite.”