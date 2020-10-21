Among Us Is The Very Memeable Game AOC Was Playing Last Night

Nearly five million people tuned into Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez's first-ever Twitch stream in what became one of the platform's most-watched streams of all time. The New York legislator joined a lucky few people in a game of Among Us to spread the word on the importance of a voting plan. Among Us is the online multiplayer game that looks like violent Club Penguin that you've likely been seeing referenced all over the internet.
Anyone want to play Among Us with me on Twitch to get out the vote? (I’ve never played but it looks like a lot of fun)— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 19, 2020
The game's premise is simple: You are either a Crewmate or an Impostor aboard some sort of spacecraft. If you're a Crewmate, your job is to complete a series of tasks. If you're an Impostor, your job is to infiltrate the operation and kill off Crewmates without being detected. Players meet periodically to discuss and vote out who they think the Impostor is. Crewmates win when they either complete all the tasks or vote out all the Impostors. Among Us came out in 2018 but quarantine ennui made it a new favorite among Twitch and YouTube streamers and the memes turned it into a phenomenon.
This was AOC's second time playing the game and she was joined by a lively cast of politicians and minor internet royalty. "The Squad" member Representative Ilhan Omar joined along with her daughter Isra Hirsi.
Among the noteworthy interactions to capture viewers' attention was Ocasio-Cortez's first meeting with the cult-horror narrator, Corpse Husband, also known as Corpse. Corpse recently made headlines by showing off the strength and fervor of his fanbase in a Twitter takeover. Corpse is best-known for his deep growling voice and there's no shortage of thirst tributes to him on TikTok and Instagram. Fans of both Corpse and AOC captured the moment when they first met and he seemed to have tickled her ear.
Twitch has long eluded politicians. Like TikTok, it stands out as one of the few major platforms to be neglected by presidential candidates. In 2019, Donald Trump joined Twitch in a move many thought would connect him to the platform's stereotypically "incel" gaming community. Bernie Sanders was the only other presidential candidate to join Twitch and AOC's recent arrival might be seen as a good-faith effort to meet the gamer community where it is and to show the limits of the stereotypes that burden it.