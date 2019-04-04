AOC Livestreamed Herself Building Ikea Furniture — & We Learned Some Things

Also while working on the GLADOM tray table, which AOC admitted was a pretty easy piece to put together, the congresswoman shared a piece of advice she once received about assembling Ikea furniture. She explained that in order to keep all the screws aligned, you should put each one in their spots and tighten only a little bit initially. Once they're all slightly screwed in, that's when you finish tightening them. "Tighten them up when all of the screws are in alignment and it helps you not break everything," AOC advises. She also highlighted that this trick is especially useful when dealing with furniture that is made out of particleboard, as many Ikea pieces are.