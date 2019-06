Ariana Grande Donates Proceeds Of Her Atlanta Concert To Planned Parenthood

There's been a devastating wave of anti-choice legislation passed this summer alone. Since January, at least 378 abortion restrictions have been introduced, 40% of which banned the procedure, according to the Guttmacher Institute . To date, four other states have signed "heartbeat bills" into laws including Ohio, Kentucky Mississippi . (To be clear: "heartbeat" is a misnomer used by anti-abortion lawmakers to intentionally confuse people.) In May, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed a bill into a law banning abortions at eight weeks . The last abortion clinic in the state was at risk of closing, but on Monday, a judge allowed it to stay open for at least 10 more days.