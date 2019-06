Actually, Abortion Litmus Tests Are A Good Thing

Sure, all of this messaging around “reaching across the aisle” or “finding middle ground” is one annoying part of the political game. But compromise is a tool to get what you want, not an actual ideology or a set of personal values that guides what you do. Conflating the two is a poor attempt at getting us to look away from the disastrous inconsistencies these politicians have laid out before us, especially when the masses in the party have a clear stance. How can we ensure they’ll fight for our rights fully if their principles — whatever those are — are easily compromised? Not to mention, has anyone ever noticed that the common litmus tests we’re told to eschew — abortion, immigration, healthcare, to name a few — are often those where their greatest negative impact is on the most marginalized groups in America?