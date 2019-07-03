Quick Question: Where Is Nick Fury At The End Of Spider-Man: Far From Home?

Warning: Major, major Spider-Man: Far From Home spoilers are ahead.
You have been warned.
If Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) seems a bit off during Spider-Man: Far From Home, there’s a good reason. Surprise, he’s actually a Skrull! As it’s revealed during the final closing credits scene of the movie, the Fury we’ve seen the entire movie is not Fury, but rather Talos, the Skrull who was introduced in Captain Marvel (played by Ben Mendelsohn).
While that reveal is never fully explained (why did Fury need the assist? what is he doing instead?), we’re left to assume that the former S.H.I.E.L.D. director has been MIA the entire movie, with Talos in his place. So, where exactly is Nick Fury at the end of Far From Home and more importantly, what is he doing besides pretending to be on vacation?
Thankfully, Far From Home doesn’t leave everything up to the imagination. After it’s revealed that Talos, and his wife Soren, are masquerading as Fury and Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), respectively, we find Fury on the beach. Just kidding, it’s a virtual beach. Fury is actually far off in space on some Skrull ship, destination and purpose unknown. He strolls out of his virtual cabana (or whatever the Skrulls would call a cabana), and onto the bustling Skrull ship, yelling about the fact that he’s not wearing shoes. Is this Vacation Mode Fury? But is he actually vacation? Is he on assignment? What are Talos and Soren doing on Earth? Where is Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) and why was Fury/Talos so upset when Peter Parker brought her up?
For a Spider-Man movie, we sure were left with a lot of lingering Captain Marvel questions at the end.
Where is Fury?
As the MCU has referred to it before, Fury is simply in “space.” There are no clear discernible details that tell us where Fury is in space. However, we do know he’s on a Skrull ship wherever he is.
What is Fury doing?
Fury is doing [insert shrug emoji here]. From the way he saunters around the ship, without his shoes, it’s clear that he’s in some sort of position of power. Last we saw him with the Skrulls he was having dinner with Talos and Soren before saying goodbye to Captain Marvel as she headed off to assist the Skrulls in space. We can make an educated guess that the Skrulls need more help beyond Captain Marvel, and Fury has stepped in to assist. But what exactly he’s doing other than just “being on the ship” remains to be seen.
Where is Captain Marvel?
At one point during Far From Home, Peter asks why they can’t call Carol for help. Fury (but really Talos) responds, “Do not invoke her name.” That line is tinged with a whole lot of emotion for a throwaway line. Is Carol in trouble? Missing? Is something royally wrong? Something is up, but maybe she’s off getting another cool haircut?
How long has Fury been in space?
We have no idea when Fury and Talos switched places, but it would make the most sense if was after the second snap and Tony Stark’s funeral (Maria and Fury were dusted before Endgame, remember?). Fury does make a comment about how he saw Peter at Tony’s funeral but didn’t think it was the right place to talk (it’s possible Fury coached Talos to say this). But if Fury did leave after Tony’s funeral, that means he only just recently left Earth — this also makes sense because it’s clear that like Spider-Man, Fury needs a vacation.
However, knowing this, that means Fury and Talos have been in communication this whole time, so why didn’t Talos and the rest of the Skrulls help even a tiny bit during the events of Endgame? But you know what, we’ll save that question for another day.
Is Maria Hill with him?
Hopefully, Maria is with Fury on this space station, because Maria is great and we deserve more of her in the MCU. We don’t know where she is, but it would stand to reason that she’s not on earth because if she was, she'd probably be assisting Fury/Talos.
Are there more Skrulls on Earth?
Before we learn that Fury is actually Talos, he and Maria are talking about how there are “Skrull sleeper cells” on Earth, which suggests that going forward the Skrulls will continue to have a larger role in the MCU. Get ready for things to get weird, y'all.
