What The End Of Spider-Man: Far From Home Means For Spider-Man 3

Warning: This post is all about Spider-Man: Far From Home spoilers.
Now that you’ve seen Spider-Man: Far From Home, there’s probably only one question on your mind: When does Spider-Man 3 come out? It’s only fair to wonder, considering that Far From Home is like a warm, gentle hug following Avengers: Endgame, which ripped our hearts out and stomped them on the ground for a bit. (Oh, also there's a major cliffhanger at the end of Far From Home.)
Unfortunately, a third Spider-Man movie hasn’t been officially announced yet, but it’s never too early to start asking for more Peter Parker (Tom Holland). Also, knowing how Far From Home ends — with Peter accepting that he’s well on his way to becoming the next Tony Stark and then having his identity revealed to the whole world, along with the fact that Nick “bitch, you’ve been to space” Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) is actually in space — Marvel fans would be pretty lost without a third Spider-Man movie to explain all that upheaval in the Far From Home post credits scenes.
For the most part, Marvel has been making their movies in threes, so even without the end of the movie that left our jaws wagging, a third Spider-Man movie seems incredibly likely. However, thanks to the events of the movie (and just the end of Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in general), some major things will be changing should Spider-Man 3 happen. So what would that movie even look like, what will it be about, and who will be involved? Again, this is all speculation, but there are few things we can deduce from Spidey's screen time so far.
There Was Sort Of Confirmation Of Spider-Man 3
Spider-Man 3 hasn’t been announced yet, but Tom “Spoiler Warning” Holland revealed that a third movie was happening back in 2017 — before Spider-Man: Homecoming was even out! He then immediately apologized to Marvel mid-interview, because he was not supposed to say that.
Can Jake Gyllenhaal/Mysterio Come Back?
So, Mysterio (Gyllenhaal) is dead and it’s damn shame. However, the idea of Mysterio doesn’t have to die. The movie revolves around Mysterio’s own projections of himself, so even though he’s gone, the character can live on to torment Peter Parker in the future (and hopefully he does since Gyllenhaal should never not be in a Marvel movie going forward).
Uh, Is That Lab Tech From Iron Man The New Spider-Man Villain?
If you guessed that the lab tech Obadiah Stane yells at in Iron Man would be back 11 years later for Spider-Man: Far From Home, congrats! You’re correct! Also, this character is so obscure and out there I cannot even double check his name, let alone the actor who plays him because this “twist” was so shrouded in secrecy. So, unfortunately, we just have to call him “The Lab Tech From Iron Man.”
Before Mysterio dies, he mentions that he’s got some sort of contingency plan and we see that at the end of the movie when a doctored video of him, and Spider-Man supposedly killing him, is released. Before Mysterio’s base of operations is shut down we see The Lab Tech From Iron Man grab a drive, more than likely containing all footage of Mysterio. So the villain himself is gone, but he can still live on. Which means the Lab Tech From Iron Man can definitely be back for more.
Will Peter Battle J. Jonah Jameson & Fake News?
The first end credit scene of Far From Home reintroduces us to J. Jonah Jameson (JK Simmons) of The Daily Bugle. Usually, JJJ’s connection with Peter Parker has the later working for the former as a photographer. But now, JJJ clearly has some conspiracies and theories about Spider-Man/Peter and is announcing them to the whole world, Alex Jones style. How this character fits into the MCU going forward is both exciting and uncharted, since J.K. Simmons is now the first Marvel actor to reprise his role from a non-MCU film in an MCU film.
Is Talos A Spider-Man Character Now?
Surprise! Nick Fury is not really Nick Fury because he’s really Skrull Talos in disguise. It’s unclear when Fury left Earth for space, but Talos is masquerading as him for all of Far From Home. Clearly, the Skrulls are going to play a big part in the MCU going forward, and just think of how amazing (see also: hilarious) it will be when Peter finally learns the truth about Fury’s real identity.
Is Happy Hogan Peter’s New Step-Uncle?
If there’s one Disney+ sitcom we need, it’s Happy playing dad to Peter after he marries Aunt May. The two start a relationship during Far From Home, and while May appears to be keeping it casual, Happy is all in. Please let this continue to be a thing. We deserve this.
