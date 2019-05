Captain Marvel shows up at the very beginning of the movie to do a very important thing: Save Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr.) from space (while it’s never outright explained, we’re led to believe that the end credits scene from Captain Marvel is what brings her to HQ in the first place as her first introduction to everyone, and from there she heads into space before the events of Endgame even begin). Because she is strong and mighty she literally flies the broken spaceship down to Earth with her bare hands, and then travels with everyone else to defeat Thanos (Josh Brolin) on his garden planet. They do, but things are still pretty bad, and the group goes their separate ways — including Captain Marvel. We later see Carol Danvers (with a new haircut) , via hologram, talking to Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) about her continuing work with the Avengers , but then she heads back into space.