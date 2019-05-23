So What Does Robb Stark Think Of That Game Of Thrones Finale?

Warning: spoilers for the series finale of Game of Thrones ahead.
If you haven't seen the Game of Thrones series finale by now, chances are someone, somewhere, has already told you all about the shocking ending. After all, not even Robb Stark (Richard Madden), the eldest Stark brother who was murdered during his own wedding, could escape the spoiler-alerts from the grave.
"I've been busy running about doing things, so I haven't had the chance to [watch], but it's been spoiled quite a few times for me already," actor Richard Madden said on Good Morning America on Thursday.
Seeing as Madden was a Stark, his reaction might be a bit different from Jason Momoa's (Khal Drogo), whose, erm, colorful Instagram Stories live stream wasn't exactly the most positive review. (Let's just say, Drogo was loyal to his Khaleesi until the bitter end.) So, how did he feel about his younger TV brother, Bran the Broken, becoming Ruler of the Six Kingdoms?
"Totally surprised," Madden admitted. "I'll have to watch it now and see how he ended up there."
ROBB STARK HAS NOT SEEN THE SERIES FINALE OF #GameOfThrones! AH! @_richardmadden https://t.co/dCuujVag6a pic.twitter.com/UXZGzl9TOa— Good Morning America (@GMA) May 23, 2019
While Madden may already know what happens, he might need to prepare himself for some *feelings.* Yes, it's great that his younger sisters are off to do huge things with their lives — Arya set out to discover the world's uncharted territories, while Sansa took her place as Queen of the North — but let's not forget that he died protecting his family's right to assert their independence. Meanwhile, Robb also has to grapple with the fact that Jon Snow was really his cousin, rather than his half-brother, and sacrificed a life destined for the Iron Throne for a power-hungry tyrant (we don't have to be happy about Daenerys Targaryen's twist ending, but it's how things went).
Also, imagine being one of the first Starks to bite the metaphorical bullet and hearing all of the "the pack survives" talk — that has to sting, right? Even his awkward cousin, Lord Robin Arryn, got to live long enough to experience one of the hottest glow-ups in Westeros!
Madden may not have gotten the ending he deserved on GoT, but that hasn't stopped him from propelling his career forward and starring in series like Medici and Bodyguard. More recently, he portrayed John Reid, the esteemed music manager who managed and dated Elton John, in Rocketman, which debuts in theaters on May 31.
If all men must die, Robb's proved that they can at least have a decent after life.
