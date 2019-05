Hey, Arya Stark — What's West Of Westeros On Game Of Thrones?

Therefore, Arya Stark may find herself in the same situation, bringing her to the birthplace of Melisandre (Carice van Houten). Such a trip would confirm the known world has been fully mapped out. Or, Arya could happen upon another set of islands like Elissa before her, or, even some other land mass entirely. It’s not like anyone in Thrones has even tackled the huge enigma of Sothoryos, the third continent of the known world. While we have heard about Sothoryos’s Summer Islands and Naath, there is still so much more unknown about the huge continent, which is analogous to Africa.Arya could even wind up on criminally underdeveloped quandary of Ulthos, which only appears as a small blip in the corner of Game of Thrones maps . Is it an island? Another continent? Even the world’s mastermind, Martin, won’t comment on that question