Game Of Thrones Seriously Left Two Modern-Day Water Bottles On Screen In The Finale

The Game Of Thrones finale was one of the most highly-anticipated and important television finales in history — and it was apparently thirsty work. Just a few episodes after Twitter had a field day with the modern coffee cup accidentally left on a table in one of the shots, and after that mess-up with Jaime Lannister's (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) extra hand, last night's finale included not one but two modern-day water bottles at the feet of two of its characters. If fans are able to create long, elaborate theories based on small details in the HBO show then, yes, they're going to notice the water bottles. Before we get to all the excellent roasts on Twitter, let's take a look at the offending beverages.
Advertisement
First, at 46 minutes, we see this water bottle at the feet of Samwell Tarly (John Bradley).
Then another appears at the 49-minute mark at the feet of Ser Davos (Liam Cunningham).
"Sam is v smart he invented democracy AND polyethylene terephthalate," on fan joked on Twitter with an accompanying video of the goof.
Sam is v smart he invented democracy AND polyethylene terephthalate. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/sKvCHCAwKW— Anthony Oliveira (@meakoopa) May 20, 2019
"You’re telling me in the two fucking years y’all took to make this fucking season no one caught the coffee cup OR THE F.U.C.K.I.N.G WATER BOTTLE?" another cried.
You’re telling me in the two fucking years y’all took to make this fucking season no one caught the coffee cup OR THE F.U.C.K.I.N.G WATER BOTTLE? #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/5LXgijjJt0— Teeb Mills (@StevenWithAV13) May 20, 2019
"LMAOOO I CAN'T BREATHE THEY DID IT AGAIN," another tweeted. "First Starbucks now a water bottle this show is a joke."
LMAOOO I CAN'T BREATHE THEY DID IT AGAIN 💀💀 First Starbucks now a water bottle this show is a joke #GameOfThrones #GameOfThronesFinale #TheFinalEpisode pic.twitter.com/9YaFF8Pnm6— ℝίτα🐉||GoT Spoilers (@JonxDanyy) May 20, 2019
The last time this happened, HBO responded with a funny quip about the mistake, writing, "In response to inquiries from those who saw a craft services coffee cup in Sunday night's episode of Game Of Thrones, HBO states, 'The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered a herbal tea.'"
HBO weighs in on last night’s errant #GameofThrones prop: pic.twitter.com/ZkSxoEIEoq— Jason Lynch (@jasonlynch) May 6, 2019
Advertisement