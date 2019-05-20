Isaac Hempstead Wright Thought Bran's Surprise GOT Ending Was A Prank

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Game Of Thrones season 8.
Game Of Thrones spent ten years making us wonder if Jon Snow (Kit Harington) or Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) was going to end up on The Iron Throne, only to go ahead and give it to Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright). It's not that the youngest Stark hasn't done anything worthy of honor — he is the Three-Eyed Raven, after all. However, he's not exactly the most charismatic or obvious leader, which is why Isaac Hempstead Wright himself thought it was a prank.
“I genuinely thought it was a joke script and that [showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss] sent to everyone a script with their own character ending up on the Iron Throne. ‘Yeah, good one guys. Oh shit, it’s actually real?’" he told Entertainment Weekly.
However, that doesn't mean he thinks it's undeserved. In writing an essay for The Hollywood Reporter about his Game Of Thrones experience, Wright said he's "thrilled with the way the show ends."
"At the beginning of the show, Bran is a disabled 10-year-old with slim chances of surviving in this harsh universe," he continued. "He will never be the warrior who comes in on horseback and saves the day, but he is resilient. He survives attempted murder more times than I can count; he journeys with only a handful of other people to one of the most dangerous and northerly points on the map, and he returns one of the most powerful characters in Westeros. I find it an extraordinary character arc to see him go from a vulnerable character totally dependent on others to the one person who holds all the keys to understanding the world. Bran becoming king is a victory for the still and considered people of this world, who too often get side-lined by the commotion of those who are louder and more reactionary."
As long as Bran isn't secretly evil, like many theories believed, then it sounds like Westeros is in good hands.
