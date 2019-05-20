Isaac Hempstead Wright Thought Bran's Surprise GOT Ending Was A Prank

"At the beginning of the show, Bran is a disabled 10-year-old with slim chances of surviving in this harsh universe," he continued. "He will never be the warrior who comes in on horseback and saves the day, but he is resilient. He survives attempted murder more times than I can count; he journeys with only a handful of other people to one of the most dangerous and northerly points on the map, and he returns one of the most powerful characters in Westeros. I find it an extraordinary character arc to see him go from a vulnerable character totally dependent on others to the one person who holds all the keys to understanding the world. Bran becoming king is a victory for the still and considered people of this world, who too often get side-lined by the commotion of those who are louder and more reactionary."