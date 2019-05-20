Warning: This story contains spoilers for season 8 of Game of Thrones.
So, Game of Thrones is over — and the series finale has elicited mixed reactions from fans, to say the least. But to our relief, at least one major question was answered by the time the sixth episode wrapped: As Sophie Turner's tattoo teased, the pack did survive. Yes, all but two of Ned Stark's brood (RIP, Robb and Rickon) made it to the very end of the series, including Arya, Sansa, Bran, and Jon Snow (who, yes, is still a Stark in our hearts).
Sadly, the pack doesn't stick together in the end: Jon rides beyond the Wall, Arya goes west of Westeros, Sansa presides over Winterfell, and Bran rules the other six kingdoms as king. Their individual fates didn't just lead them to entirely different hemispheres, but also to new hairstyles, proving that their journeys as we've known them have truly come to an end.
As Game of Thrones' history tells us, a hairstyle change on the show means a major emotional evolution is afoot for a character. We probably won't ever know what happens to the Stark children, but we can speculate on what their new hairstyles suggest about their futures. Ahead, our final look at the Stark pack in the Game of Thrones finale...
1 of 3
Arya Stark's Adventure Bun
Just as Arya told Gendry in “Last of the Starks,” the life of a lady isn't for her. Fittingly, she ends the series finale telling her siblings that she won't be returning to the North, but instead exploring whatever the hell is "west of Westeros." Of course, Arya can't go on a brand-new adventure without a new hairstyle, and since she's officially done avenging her father's death, she can ditch the Ned-Stark half-up hair bun for, well, a bigger bun. She's got some work to do out there — and her power updo proves it.
2 of 3
Sansa Stark's Royal Style
Winterfell's resident bad bitch became the official Queen in the North, and ended her time on the series with a coronation — and a new hairstyle, to boot. Turner told Refinery29 that Sansa spent most of the show emulating the women around her through her hairstyles, toggling between looks inspired by Cersei Lannister, Margaery Tyrell, and Catelyn Stark. Now, she's done idolizing others, ditching her youthful braids for a simple and powerful look fit for a queen.
3 of 3
Jon Snow's Curly Hair
Jon finishes Game of Thrones with the bleakest ending: Not only does he kill his queen/aunt/lover, Daenerys Targaryen, but ends up as the Unsullied's prisoner before being exiled to the Night's Watch. Oof, right? Fortunately for Jon, the Night's Watch doesn't exactly exist anymore, and he ends the series reunited with BFF Tormund, his direwolf Ghost, and a familiar hairstyle. The famous man bun did not travel with Jon beyond the Wall with the Free Folk; instead, he grew out the updo while imprisoned at King's Landing, leaving his natural loose curls to roam free — just as they did before he died in season 5.
