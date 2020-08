The Greatest Love Story in Black Is King Is Between Beyoncé & Kelly

I’ve seen less memes and gifs made of the shot of Beyoncé singing “because you’re beautiful,” eye-to-eye with Rowland, but it’s the one I want tattooed on my eyeballs. When Rowland is constantly asked about colourism, she usually brings up growing up watching Whitney Houston and Janet Jackson . Seeing their beauty and darker skin tones in a sea of white pop stars gave Rowland the hope that she could be a singer one day too. But Houston and Jackson weren’t standing next to two light-skinned women every time they stepped on stage or onto a red carpet. The fact that Kelly was flanked by Beyoncé and Williams for half of her career is part of why she got so much hate. I like to joke that white people love telling Black people what Black celebrities they look like so much that I’ve gotten every member of Destiny’s Child. All three are compliments, but in high school when people would compare me to Kelly, it would be an insult. Those same white classmates would say, “you’d be so much prettier if you were lighter.” Colourism is so still pervasive in Hollywood (see: almost every Black woman cast in a Netflix show) that it inevitably trickles into classrooms and schoolyards.