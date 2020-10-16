A (Very Biased) Interview With Marci Ien About Leaving The Social For Politics

I have been presented with the idea of getting into the political realm in the past, but this time felt like it absolutely was the time. I had a couple of people say, "Listen, if there's interest in you now, it'll always be there." And I said, "No, this is the moment right now." Never before have we seen this kind of action and this kind of courage in people telling their stories, and not just asking for change but demanding it on so many levels. I thought, If not now, when? Then, it came down to Blaize, my 16-year-old. I had so much to say about making sure that she and [my nine-year-old son] Dash were okay. I said, "Blaize, I need to make sure that you get to university. I need to make sure that you can do the things that I, as your mother, want for you." And she said, "Mom, I'm hearing a lot of ‘I’, I think you should replace it with ‘us,’" meaning our nuclear family, and then the us meaning everyone else outside the family, the community. I chose all of us.