A (Very Biased) Interview With Marci Ien About Leaving The Social For Politics

With regards to the We [scandal] , the prime minister has been very, very clear that he should have recused himself [from the decision to offer the charity a government contract]. And he's apologized. With regards to blackface , in February after it happened, I went to Ottawa and interviewed the prime minister. I asked him point blank, “How do I explain this to my son? What do I tell him if the leader for our country is doing this?” And he said, “You need to tell him that it was a huge mistake, that I've learned my lesson, and you need to tell him that I'm sorry.” And that was enough for me. I like to look people in the eyeballs when I'm talking to them. If I'm addressing them and asking them a tough question, I want to see whether they're looking uncomfortable, the body language, all of it. Believe me, if his responses to either matter weren't enough for me, I wouldn't be doing this right now. If I didn't believe in him and what he stands for, I wouldn't be doing this right now because it's my name that's out there.