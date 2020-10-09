Annamie Paul Is A First For Canada. She Wants To Make Sure She’s The First Of Many

It was actually [typed] in the question section, so it was a whole wall of [the N-word] over and over and over again. It was destabilizing. There wasn't a moment to collect myself. We have to be resilient, but nobody should have to be that resilient. We shouldn't have to rise above in these ways just to participate in the political and democratic process. So, that's very difficult. There is no question that all of it has taken a toll. I'm really lucky to have support. One of the silver linings of this tragic moment is that my partner who normally travels the world (he's an international human right lawyer) is here because of the pandemic, and my older son has deferred going back to university. So, I had a lot of very close support during this period, but without that it would have been very, very difficult. I consider myself to be a very strong person, but the unrelenting nature of these challenges is a lot. It really should not be this hard for good people with good ideas to contribute to political life and public policy in this country.