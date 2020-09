White People, Are You Done “Listening & Learning” Yet?

Many of the people of colour I talked to for this piece, who took part in listening and learning sessions over the past few months (most wanted to remain anonymous), detail an unsafe and unsettling environment. They spoke to me about having “painfully basic” conversations about race, sharing their frustrations in large Zoom meetings while their white colleagues remained quiet, and enduring the exasperation of tackling systemic workplace racism in hour-long conference calls without getting any sense that things would actually change. Serena*, a employee of colour at a Canadian media company, says she has not felt safe in either one of the two workshops she’s taken part in, which were instituted after her organization was called out for treating its BIPOC employees unfairly, and which her bosses also attended. “To be in those sessions with the people who have caused a lot of this trauma makes no sense,” she says. “[As an employee of colour], you already feel like you’re being watched and then [the executives] are there watching you. And we’re talking about creating a safe space? What the fuck? Why are those people there?”