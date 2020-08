Only 7% of White Workers Believe Racism Exists In Their Workplace

To Black and other non-white workers across the country, this report may simply come as a confirmation of their experiences. After all, we’ve watched as some companies have shown a shocking unwillingness to make amends for objectively racist policies — even when it’s in their best interest to do so. After it was revealed that food magazine Bon Appétit, which is owened by Conde Nast, was underpaying its BIPOC staff , there were immediate calls for equal pay, as well as redress for other racist acts employees have faced. An internal investigation was launched, and for months, no new videos were uploaded to BA’s extremely popular YouTube channel, which is operated through Conde Nast Entertainment. Last week, writer Priya Krishna announced that she will no longer appear in videos, because the new contracts she and her colleague Rick Martinez were offered would still pay less than what their white colleagues are paid. To date, six BA staff members have announced they will no longer participate in the magazine’s YouTube videos.