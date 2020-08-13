Only 7% of White Workers Believe Racism Exists In Their Workplace

Part of the issue seems to be the specificity of words like “racism” or “discrimination.” When asked whether their organization is doing enough to “provide opportunities for Black employees,” 35% of white HR professionals and 68% of Black HR professionals say no. The report also found that 33% of Black workers say they don’t feel respected or valued at work, compared to 18% of white workers who feel that way. Moreover, 45% of Black workers say that their managers don’t support talking about race, the same proportion of Black workers that say their workplace overall discourages conversations around race.