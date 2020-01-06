Why I Said No To The Job Of A Lifetime & Yes To Myself

But within a very short time after winning the election, I changed course. And I started to say no. I was in the prime of my life, in the job of a lifetime, but I immediately started to get an uneasy feeling. I knew I was living my purpose in helping people, but it just did not fit. I often said that the job was killing me… literally. When it was time to renew my Parliamentary Secretary role with the Prime Minister, I did not fight for it. I did not want it. I felt it was more of a title, and less about actual work. When I was asked to renew my Parliamentary Secretary role with International Development, I said no. I loved the position and the work Canadians were doing around the world for the most marginalized, but it was no longer for me. When I thought about running again for my seat, I knew that it was no longer a fit, and said no to putting my name forward. When it was time to decide to stay with the party that I started my political adventure with, I knew that it was time to walk away, sit as an Independent, and not settle for less than what I wanted for myself or the people I represented.