Can You Game Your Love Life? Shan Boodram Says Yes.

If you go for a job interview, and you don't get it. It's not that the employer is an asshole, it's that you weren't a fit. If it's consistently happening to you, there's probably something that you're doing that's blocking your own blessing. In the book, we talk about source fractures . A source fracture is something that happened to you years ago [that stays with you]. Let’s say at a job, your boss said to you, "Well, you're just not pretty enough to be that mean" so you became a people pleaser because you thought to yourself, "I'm not pretty enough to have an opinion." You developed this whole persona around this lie that was told to you. A lot of the women in the book, something like that happened to them and they developed this defence mechanism based on it. You could kind of see why somebody would... opt out of the connection. If you're ghosted, you should think like, "Damn, what did I do that was so repelling?"