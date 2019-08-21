Can You Game Your Love Life? Shan Boodram Says Yes.

This is a reclaiming of the word "game." What's a game? It's a bonding activity that people partake in where everyone understands the objectives and has an equal shot at getting what they want. Even if they don't, they're supposed to enjoy themselves. I did a project for CBC last year and it was a multi-generational sex-ed class with people from 18 to 70 years old. Desire came up with every single person — the 34-year-old white male who lived in the Prairies who wondered if his wife desired him anymore; the 78-year-old woman asking "will I ever feel desired again?”; the 18-year-old saying "I have no idea what I desire.” The pursuit of desire should be fun, consensual and it should be everybody getting an equal shot at what they want. I just want people to start having fun with dating again.