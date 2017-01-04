Looking For A Tried And True Date Spot? These Are The Most Popular Ones

When you're trying to get to know someone who's caught your eye, there can be a lot of pressure on that first date. But, according to a study by the dating app Clover, most people don't require anything fancy or elaborate.
Clover looked at all the places its users requested to meet via its On-Demand Dating service in 2016, and many of them will look familiar to you. In fact, the most desired first date location is one you can find in any city: Starbucks.
Women especially liked to meet over coffee, while men were more likely to prefer a casual dinner. But, regardless of gender, people wanted to keep their first meetings low-key. Cafes, chain restaurants, and parks dominated the top 30, and no bars or nightclubs were on the list.
Clover's users are probably onto something. According to a survey of former PlentyOfFish users who got married off the site, dinner was the most common first date among married couples. Then came a walk, and then coffee or drinks. What all these simple options have in common is that they allow daters to focus on each other.
Wondering what establishment to invite your next first date to? Here are 2016's most popular spots, according to Clover.
