Most existing vaccines use a different approach — for example, the measles vaccine actually contains a weakened live measles virus that stimulates our immune system into fighting the illness. If you're worried about getting infected with COVID-19 from the vaccine, though, Dr. Malvestutto says it is "absolutely not" possible for that to happen because the vaccine is not made of the virus itself — just the spike protein. "It doesn't have the adjuvants [an ingredient that creates a stronger immune response] or other materials that are usually needed in other vaccines," he explains. "Technically you could [create a vaccine using the mRNA of] any other protein that you have the genetic code for," Dr. Malvestutto adds. "But we know that because the spike protein is on the surface of the virus, it makes sense to target that specific structure."