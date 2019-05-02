How Jen Agg Runs All Of Toronto’s Hottest Spots & Still Makes Time For Self-Care

I LOVE cooking for friends, and now that we are basically done with our house renovation, I've been hosting weekly or bi-weekly dinners. I cook slowly and in a very organized way; I can't stand it when people don't clean as they go, and the kitchen is in chaos by the time the chicken hits the oven. I take pride in picking herbs precisely, drying greens well, setting the table early, etc. Then by the time everyone arrives, I'm not all stressed out. My mother hated cooking and was always so harried if she was entertaining, I'm sure I made some subconscious mental notes to not lean into that way of doing it. Then we just hang out and eat, drink, and talk about shit. What is better than that? And as long as you've thought about the group dynamics and chosen well, you're gonna have a good time. I'm very big on group dynamics, they can be thrown off so easily, and this kind of thinking infuses how I staff my restaurants.