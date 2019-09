How Jen Agg Runs All Of Toronto’s Hottest Spots & Still Makes Time For Self-Care

Let me tell you about FACE OILS ! Seven or eight years ago I started to take my skincare seriously and have refined and honed what is probably a pretty elaborate daily commitment. It is definitely worth the time and money spent. First, as I'm taking my contacts out, my husband will ask me to do his eyedrops for glaucoma prevention, and I sort of fake roll my eyes every night (he's tried, he insists, but always misses) and do it for him, with love. Then a full two-minute tooth brushing with a mouth-changing electric toothbrush. I try to floss, probably actually do once or twice a week. Next, I wash my face really well with a gentle cleanser and washcloth, making sure to dig all the foundation out from every last pore. Then a goopy night eye cream and a thick slick of Pure+Simple’s Comforting Camellia face oil, which always gets on the inside of my glasses if I stay up reading or watching Netflix in bed but is also the best thing I've ever done for my skin. I don't shower every day. I mean, if I've done an hour of cardio I will. But basically: morning shower, night bath (the bath is full of Epsom salts and about relaxation explicitly).