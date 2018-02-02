How Every Skin Type Should Be Using Face Oils

Oils aren't going anywhere, it seems. In fact, every time we scan the Sephora shelves, new, innovative versions have popped up. We're all for 'em, but sifting through the many little jars holding essences of rosehip, safflower seed, jojoba, lavender, argan, coconut, and more can be confusing.
First, it’s important to understand your skin type and your concerns in order to find the oils that will be most beneficial for you specifically, then it's best to use them at night, says skin-care professional Reneé Rouleau, so the ingredients can work while you sleep to repair any damage.
Ahead, the oils you should be using to wake up to your brightest, softest skin.