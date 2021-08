What To Do If You Are Vaccinated & Exposed To COVID

Just what to do if you're exposed to COVID-19 as a fully vaccinated person depends on which province you live in, as each has different guidelines. Fully vaccinated residents living in Ontario who are asymptomatic are advised to wear a mask and maintain physical distancing from others when outside their home , as well as monitor for any symptoms for 10 days following exposure. While public health advises they get tested ASAP via provincial clinics, these individuals aren't required to quarantine while awaiting test results. Those who are fully vaccinated but symptomatic after being exposed to COVID-19 should get tested ASAP and self-isolate until they receive their results. In provinces like B.C. and Saskatchewan , individuals who come into contact with a COVID-19 exposure don't have to get tested unless they develop symptoms, but the former requires residents to self-monitor for 14 days after exposure. It's important to check with your provincial health organization.