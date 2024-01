If you look at most of the year-end lists by legacy (read: white) publications, you’ll find the same (mostly white) women: Emma Stone for Poor Things , Carey Mulligan for Maestro, Sandra Hüller for Anatomy of A Fall, Margot Robbie For Barbie , Natalie Portman for May December, and more. Greta Lee for Past Lives and Lily Gladstone for Killers Of The Flower Moon are the few women of colour exceptions this year (they deserve!). The only Black woman who is consistently showing up on these Oscar prediction lists is Da’Vine Joy Randolph for The Holdovers. Danielle Brooks and Fantasia might sneak in for The Color Purple but as of right now, the odds are shockingly not looking in their favour. As good as all of these performances are, they aren’t the only Black actors whose work is worthy of recognition this year. And knowing these institutions (aside from The NAACP Image Awards, which should be just as big of an honour as the Oscars), they probably will just pick one (likely Randolph, but even she’s wary of the fickleness of awards) to acknowledge and say “that’s enough Blackness for today!” and keep it moving. Well, we are in the business of celebrating Black work and giving artists their flowers right on time, not long after their efforts have been overlooked for years (see: Angela Bassett receiving an honorary Academy Award next year).