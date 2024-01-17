When Unbothered talked to Teyana Taylor about her first feature film performance in A.V Rockwell’s directorial debut A Thousand And One as Inez, a Black single mom fighting to survive and thrive in Harlem, she told us that “Inez is within all of us. Our struggles may not all be the same, but like just a lot of the things that she's been through, we've all been through it … To this day as Black women, we're still trying to be heard. We're still trying to be protected. We're still trying to be seen for real.” And that’s the beauty of Taylor and this portrayal; she brings a raw specificity to the role that is so intimate, it becomes immediately recognizable and universal. Even if you don’t know Inez’s struggles personally, you feel like you know her. At the time, I wrote that “Through Inez, we’re finally seeing the power and potential of Taylor onscreen. The performance is electric and innate, like Taylor and Inez are two halves of one whole.” It’s a stunning performance that should be mentioned alongside the best of the year because it goes toe-to-toe with every other offering, but also because it’s the movie we’re going to look back at as our introduction to Teyana Taylor Thee Actress.