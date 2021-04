It’s Time We Start Refusing To Meet The Oscars In The Middle

And now for my Issa Rae “ deep, heavy, negro spiritual sigh ,” because it’s time to talk about that ending. In a rare move for the Oscars broadcast, Best Picture was not the final category of the night. It came before the big acting awards so the final Oscar of the night would go to the Best Actor. The late Chadwick Boseman was heavily favoured to win the category and so, the Oscars basically used his legacy to get people to stay tuned until the end. In a surprise twist the producers clearly didn’t see coming, Boseman lost to 83-year-old Anthony Hopkins for his role in The Father. I’m not going to get into all the ways this snub was disrespectful to Boseman’s legacy and to the fans who were watching the Oscars to feel the closure and catharsis of our superhero getting his final flowers. I’ll just say that this outcome, and the fact that the last time the Best Actor and/or Actress went to Black people was in 2006 (Forest Whitaker) and 2002 (Halle Berry and Denzel Washington) respectively, is a testament to how much the Oscars are truly in their flop era . Hollywood may try to hide behind “making history” and how “diverse” the winners were this year (Chloe Zhao became the first woman of color to win Best Director, and Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson are the first Black women to win for hair and makeup ), but it’s been 93 years—these exceptions aren’t real progress. Hollywood isn't really going to change. It just wants us to think it will.