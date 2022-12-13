Like Many Sex Workers, Tilly Lawless Has Her Own Critique Of The White Lotus

When Lucia picks out Albie as a mark, she adapts her game. Albie has a saviour complex and is willing (and ready) to see all women as victims. He also has preconceived notions and prejudices around sex work — it's these ideas that Lucia manipulates to use against him, getting a friend of hers to pose as a pimp so Albie believes she is under threat and needs to pay her a large sum of money to free her. In this, she is more of a scammer than a sex worker. Yes, she uses sex work to benefit her position. But more importantly, she uses Albie's own attitudes to sex work, to land a whale. "She played me," he says, which is true. But he also played himself in thinking that just because the wealth lay in his favour, so did all the wits. It’s a misapprehension many rich people have.