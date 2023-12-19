Danielle Brooks also played her character, Sofia, in the Broadway production of The Color Purple, and the role was originated by Oprah in the 1985 film adaptation of Alice Walker’s book. Brooks has revealed that even though she played Sofia on Broadway, she still had to audition for the film role. Once you see her onscreen, it doesn’t really make sense. It’s obvious she was the only choice to bring Sofia to the big screen in this way. Sofia is brash and impulsive, bombastic and brave. She’s fearless in the face of white oppression and in the trappings of the institution of marriage. Sofia does what she wants to do, a radical stance for that era. Brooks breathes so much life into Sofia, she’ll have you laughing and dancing in your seat in one scene and sobbing in the next.