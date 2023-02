The NAACP Image Awards Is The Award Show Of The Season & Should Be Respected As Such

The gratitude from Black celebs for being honored by their own community was palpable in the room for Saturday night’s televised broadcast, which Unbothered was fortunate enough to experience in person, and each winner expressed sentiments that affirmed the familial vibe of the event. Nicco Annan , who plays Uncle Clifford on P-Valley , thanked everyone in the audience and those watching at home for “dining at this family table,” and Entertainer of the Year Angela Bassett (who also won Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series ) said, “Thank you, thank you to the NAACP for this award. It’s always a deep honor to receive this recognition from home, from family.” Bassett also referenced Ariana Debose’s viral rap from the BAFTA Awards by starting her speech with, “I guess Angela Bassett did the thing!” She then went on to acknowledge the Black directors who “assured me that there was a place for me as an actor” like Spike Lee , the late John Singleton , and Ryan Coogler, who took home the Image Awards for Outstanding Motion Picture. ​​