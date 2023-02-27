The NAACP Image Awards Is The Award Show Of The Season & Should Be Respected As Such

“As your father, my job isn’t to create a version of myself or direct your future,” Wade said. “My role is to be a facilitator to your hopes, your wishes and your dreams. Zaya, you’ve made me a better human just simply by being who you were born to be — a baby girl, Zaya Wade. So baby, thank you for showing the world what courage looks like. I’m proud that I was chosen to stand in place as your father, and thank you so much NAACP for this incredible honor.” Wade did what every father should do: be a strong pillar of support for their child, no matter who that child is. He didn’t set the bar higher. He reaffirmed that this level of unconditional parental love should be the standard.