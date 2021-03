Why Issa Rae & Viola Davis’ Big Wins At The NAACP Image Awards Matter

“It means the world to me. It’s the only validation that matters — Black people’s validation — so I really appreciate the NAACP for honouring us,” Issa Rae said while accepting the award for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series for Insecure during Saturday’s televised broadcast (other winners were announced throughout the week leading up to the show). This win comes after Rae and her beloved HBO series was completely shut out from nominations at the Golden Globes and snubbed in the comedy categories at the Emmys . In a virtual press conference after the NAACP awards, Rae spoke about what she hopes to see from other award shows in the future. “I just want the awards to feel like the NBA Finals, where there’s no question of who’s the best, there’s no question that the people who make it to the playoffs and the finals deserve to be there. Nobody got paid off, nobody is fluff, you know that you’re being honoured because you created a great piece of work and I don’t think that’s too much to ask for,” she said over Zoom. “I just want the awards and the people behind the scenes to vote based on merit and I don’t think we’re there yet, but hopefully we’ll get there one day.”