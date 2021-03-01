The HFPA Did Us Dirty — Why The Golden Globes Diversity Statements Fell Short

I’m all for Fonda getting her flowers. She deserves them. But I’m not about giving cookies to white people for doing what they should be doing when it comes to the fight for inclusion in Hollywood. Here’s how Fonda ended her speech: “Let’s all of us — including all the groups that decide who gets hired and what gets made and who wins awards — let’s all of us make an effort to expand that tent so that everyone rises and everyone’s story has a chance to be seen and heard… After all, art has always been not just in step with history, but has led the way. So let’s be leaders, OK?” She didn’t say anything controversial. It’s not even as confrontational against systems of power that Jane has been over the course of her 50-year career. It was a really good speech, and one I appreciated, but she basically just said a few facts and made a nice pitch for the power of storytelling. To an organization that wants to pat itself on the back for awarding “woman of color” Anna Taylor-Joy in a story about white people and chess, I think you need to be more explicit.