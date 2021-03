Chadwick Boseman’s Wife Taylor Simone Ledward Gave An Emotional Golden Globes Speech On His Behalf

This isn't the first time that Ledward has accepted an award on her late husband's behalf, and it mostly likely will not be the last. In early January, she spoke at the 2021 Gotham Awards, where Boseman won the important Actor Tribute Award. Now, with Oscar season less than two months away, it would not be a reach to assume that Boseman and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom will be on the shortlist. Boseman won many awards throughout his acting career, but a win in April would mark his very first Oscar — a perfect and poignant way to celebrate his rich talents and the undeniable impact that he left on the film industry and the world