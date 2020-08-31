Story from Pop Culture

The Marvel Cinematic Universe Pays Tribute To Its King, Chadwick Boseman

Ineye Komonibo
Photo: Marvel/Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock.
On August 28, Chadwick Boseman's family shared a statement on social media revealing that the 43-year-old had passed away after a four year battle with colon cancer. The news was devastating for his fans and Hollywood peers alike, and his Marvel Cinematic Universe family took to the internet to sharing heartfelt tributes to their fallen hero.
The statement from the actor’s family shared that Boseman had been diagnosed with the stage III colon cancer in 2016 but continued diligently working in Hollywood throughout his treatments unbeknownst to his co-workers, starring in numerous different films in the meantime. While undergoing chemotherapy and various surgeries, Boseman filmed projects like 21 Bridges, Da 5 Bloods, the upcoming Netflix biopic Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, and of course, Black Panther — which he viewed as the “the honor of his career.”
“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all,” read the statement from Boseman’s family. “And brought you many of the films you have come to love so much.”
News of the Black Panther star's death shocked the world, with Boseman's fans flooding social media throughout the weekend to share their condolences and despair over the loss of the icon. The MCU is especially distraught by the word of his passing; working alongside Boseman for years to shoot Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame, none of his co-workers had been privy to his deteriorating health condition. One by one, the stars of the MCU paid their respects, remembering Boseman for what he was for so many of us: a real life Black superhero.
Rest in great power.

How do you honor a king? Reeling from the loss of my colleague, my friend, my brother. Struggling for words. Nothing feels adequate. I always marveled at how special Chadwick was. Such a pure hearted, profoundly generous, regal, fun guy. My entire job as Okoye was to respect and protect a king. Honor his leadership. Chadwick made that job profoundly easy. He was the epitome of kindness, elegance, diligence and grace. On many an occasion I would think how thankful I was that he was the leading man I was working closely with. A true class act. And so perfectly equipped to take on the responsibility of leading the franchise that changed everything for Black representation. He made everyone feel loved, heard and seen. He played great, iconic roles because he possessed inside of himself that connection to greatness to be able to so richly bring them to life. He had a heroic spirit, and marched to the beat of his own drum; hence his excellence as an artist and the incredible courage and determination as he faced life’s challenges; while still guiding us all. He was zen and sweet and funny (with the very best laugh), attentive, and truly, truly, good. I can’t even wrap my mind around this loss. A loss resonating in my own heart as well as around the globe. The children he inspired, my heart aches for them, to lose their hero just as they finally found him. I am so thankful to have taken the Black Panther journey with him. To have known him, spent time in his light and leadership and to call him forever a friend. Lala Ngoxolo Kumkani.

“It was meant to be for Chadwick and me to be connected, for us to be family. But what many don’t know is our story began long before his historic turn as Black Panther. During the premiere party for Black Panther, Chadwick reminded me of something. He whispered that when I received my honorary degree from Howard University, his alma mater, he was the student assigned to escort me that day. And here we were, years later as friends and colleagues, enjoying the most glorious night ever! We’d spent weeks prepping, working, sitting next to each other every morning in makeup chairs, preparing for the day together as mother and son. I am honored that we enjoyed that full circle experience. This young man’s dedication was awe-inspiring, his smile contagious, his talent unreal. So I pay tribute to a beautiful spirit, a consummate artist, a soulful brother...”thou aren’t not dead but flown afar...”. All you possessed, Chadwick, you freely gave. Rest now, sweet prince.” #WakandaForever

Black Panther director and close friend Ryan Coogler broke his silence in a heartbreaking tribute. Detailing the genesis of his working relationship with Boseman, Coogler described his friend as an “anomaly,” sharing that the actor was a force of nature on and offscreen.
"I haven’t grieved a loss this acute before," wrote Coogler. "I spent the last year preparing, imagining and writing words for him to say, that we weren’t destined to see."
"It is with a heavy heart and a sense of deep gratitude to have ever been in his presence, that I have to reckon with the fact that Chad is an ancestor now," he continued. "And I know that he will watch over us, until we meet again.
The MCU franchise shared a special tribute across its social media platforms, complete with clips from some of Boseman's best Black Panther moments and interviews from the actors who had a pleasure to work with him in the superhero films.
You will always be our King.

"You will always be our King," the video surmised, echoing the world's sentiments.

