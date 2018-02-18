Black Panther isn't just a film — it's a cultural movement. Movie theaters have been turned into African-influenced fashion shows and voter registration drives. Celebrities and charities are opening their wallets to fund screenings for underprivileged kids. Critics are raving, fans are heading back for repeat viewings, and the box office is blowing up.
In addition to stars of the Marvel film itself — including Michael B. Jordan, who told Entertainment Tonight about sneaking into a screening on opening night to see real reactions — some of the Ryan Coogler-directed film's biggest fans are celebrities who have fallen under the Wakanda spell. Octavia Spencer, T.I., and Serena Williams are just a few of the bold-faced names who have paid for screenings, while Oprah Winfrey herself has tweeted her approval. Even NBA stars are trying to steal some of that T'Challa shine by wearing Black Panther masks on the court.
We've rounded up some of the film's biggest star supporters and their touching reactions below. Just saying: Fifty Shades of Freed didn't get this kind of universal love.
