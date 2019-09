In addition to stars of the Marvel film itself — including Michael B. Jordan, who told Entertainment Tonight about sneaking into a screening on opening night to see real reactions — some of the Ryan Coogler-directed film's biggest fans are celebrities who have fallen under the Wakanda spell. Octavia Spencer, T.I., and Serena Williams are just a few of the bold-faced names who have paid for screenings, while Oprah Winfrey herself has tweeted her approval. Even NBA stars are trying to steal some of that T'Challa shine by wearing Black Panther masks on the court.