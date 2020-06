Spike Lee Highlights The Real Trauma Of Black Veterans In Da 5 Bloods

While on the front lines of the war, comrades Paul (Delroy Lindo), Melvin (Isaiah Whitlock Jr.), Otis (Clarke Peters), Eddie (Norm Lewis), and Norman ( Chadwick Boseman ) stumble upon a hidden trove of literal gold. Though the goods technically belong to the Vietnamese government, the soldiers see it as the universe's long overdue payment of reparations; after all, as Black men laying their lives on the line for a country that didn't respect them just because of the color of their skin, the self-proclaimed Bloods felt it was only right for them to take what was theirs. Led by Norman, the troop decides to bury the valuable treasure deep in the heart of the jungle and return for it long after the war ceased.