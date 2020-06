Spike Lee Highlights The Real Trauma Of Black Veterans In Da 5 Bloods

Almost 50 years after their final tour to Vietnam wrapped up, four of the five Bloods arrive back in Vietnam to begin their long-delayed mission, slowed down by their age as well as the trauma that they're still carrying from the war. Some of their PTSD is from the bloodshed that they participated it, and some is rooted in the death of their leader Norm on the battlefield. But most of the pain that they wear on their person even years after their term of service stems from the mistreatment that they faced upon their return home.