When Black Women “Make History” At Awards Shows, There’s Always A Catch

Sure, maybe Beyoncé was just uncomfortable because Virgos don’t like surprises, maybe she showed up just to support Megan Thee Stallion and didn’t want the attention, or maybe I’m projecting my disdain for the Recording Academy, which has yet to give Queen Bey its highest honor (AOTY), but it’s no secret that this awards show has not given her the accolades she deserves. How can someone be the most winning artist in a show’s history and be shut out of all of its major categories? Of Beyoncé’s 28 Grammy wins, only five of them have been outside the R&B or “urban” groupings that Black artists are continually relegated to. And two of those wins are in the Music Video categories. Does the Recording Academy not understand that Beyoncé is a historic winner despite their efforts, not because of them?