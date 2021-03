When Black Women “Make History” At Awards Shows, There’s Always A Catch

These organizations — the Recording Academy and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences — do not deserve to be exalted for the exceptions they made in the past 24 hours. Especially when those exceptions are lauded as progress, rather than simply, the facts. Beyoncé and Viola Davis are two of the greatest artists in their respective fields, the GOATs in my personal opinion, and they are still underappreciated by these white institutions that use their wins or nominations for clout (the Grammys conveniently televised Beyoncé’s solo Best R&B Performance win for Black Parade when most of the rest of the “urban” categories were relegated to the pre-show) without actually leveling the playing field or making any real structural changes. It’s why every year we question the relevance of these shows , or why there’s an inevitable thread about divesting from these institutions because “representation won’t save us.” It won’t, and in a perfect world, we could burn both organizations down and say f-ck your table, we’re building our own! but it’s not a perfect world. The tables are still very much assigned, and the seating charts are labelled by the same gatekeepers who greenlight projects and hand out record deals. Demanding equity in the field in which you work does not mean you are succumbing to seeking validation from your oppressor. It just means that along with attempting to dismantle every aspect of white supremacy, we’re pushing for the representation and recognition owed to Black artists. Representation is just one step on the long ladder of liberation.