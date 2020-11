The Grammys Fumbled Its R&B Categories, But Should We Even Care?

Bieber really cares that, even though he nabbed four noms , he was shut out of the genre he has been expertly appropriating for years. His now viral statement is hilarious for many reasons. First of all, someone needs to tell Bieber that “Yummy” is definitely a pop song and second, that his best R&B album was actually Journals, not current nominee Changes. Mostly, someone should tell Bieber that in a year that saw women dominate R&B — Kehlani, Jhené Aiko, Teyana Taylor, and Summer Walker are literally on this month’s cover of Billboard being hailed as “powering an R&B renaissance” — that he should step aside and let Black artists be great in the Grammy categories that actually acknowledge them. That said, there’s a solid case for the fact that Black artists shouldn’t have to wait around for a historically racist institution to give them crumbs when most of these genres they shut us out of were created by Black musicians in the first place (see the origin stories of country, techno and rock). For the lesser known Black artists who did get noms this year, we shouldn’t be waiting for white gatekeepers to validate them. If we all tapped out, the Recording Academy wouldn’t have the power it does. So, again, why don’t we? Aside from the Twitter rage, maybe the answer is that we already have.