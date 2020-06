Zendaya Talks About The Pressure Of Being A Young Black Woman In Hollywood

Zendaya got her start on the Disney Channel series Shake It Up in 2010, starring on the show with Bella Thorne. The show led to a series of other Disney roles for the Oakland native, even opening up opportunities for her to pursue a music career in tandem. Like so many of the Disney darlings before her (Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, etc.), Zendaya eventually began to make her transition out of the kid-friendly world with a part in the Spider-Man reboot alongside Tom Holland as his MJ, a casting choice that infuriated many fanboys and caused the actress to be the subject of racist vitriol online