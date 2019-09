James Gunn, the director of Guardians of the Galaxy, has taken to Facebook to address the non-troversy swirling around the upcoming Spider-Man: Homecoming film.For the first time, the iconic role of Mary Jane Watson might be played by a Black actress — and some people aren't happy about it. There is speculation that Zendaya is set to star as Peter Parker's well-known love interest in the 2017 movie, much to the chagrin of some, who think Watson should always be played by a white actress with red hair, like Emma Stone in The Amazing Spider-Man."I do not believe a character is the color of his or her skin," Gunn wrote. He went on to disavow the controversy over Michael B. Jordan being cast as Johnny Storm in 2015's Fantastic Four."Yesterday, a rumor broke out that the character of Mary Jane was being played by a young Black woman, Zendaya, and all hell broke out on the internet (again)," Gunn wrote. "I tweeted that if people find themselves complaining about Mary Jane's ethnicity, they have lives that are too good...I got a thousand or so responses to my tweet. Most of them were positive. Some folks disagreed — they thought the character should look like what she looks like in the comics — but were thoughtful. And a handful were flat-out racist. I can't respond to the racists — I'm not ever going to change their minds."