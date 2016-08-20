

"For me, if a character's primary attribute — the thing that makes them iconic — is the color of their skin, or their hair color, frankly, that character is shallow and sucks. For me, what makes MJ MJ is her alpha-female playfulness, and if the actress captures that, then she'll work," Gunn wrote. "And, for the record, I think Zendaya even matches what I think of as MJ's primary physical characteristics — she's a tall, thin model — much more so than actresses have in the past."



Gunn closed with a thought that gets a standing ovation from us, writing, "Whatever the case, if we're going to continue to make movies based on the almost all white heroes and supporting characters from the comics of the last century, we're going to have to get used to them being more reflective of our diverse present world. Perhaps we can be open to the idea that, although someone may not initially match how we personally conceive a character, we can be — and often are — happily surprised."