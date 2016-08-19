Now The Wrap has revealed who she's playing: the superhero's longtime love interest Mary Jane Watson.
Fans are excited for the franchise to finally have a person of color in a starring role. Judging by the social media reactions, people are fed up with the expectation that only white people should play traditionally white characters.
Zendaya is the first black woman to star in the Spider-Man series AND she's going to play Mary Jane. I HAVE NEVER BEEN SO HAPPY— “” (@riversholland) August 18, 2016
Zendaya is playing Mary Jane in Spiderman: Homecoming? Black girls STAY WINNING y'all ✨ #prettybrownandnerdy pic.twitter.com/nraX9ZlUkb— Pretty Brown & Nerdy (@PBNtweets) August 18, 2016
Zendaya's supporters had a response to that, too.
Choke on this, fanboys (and fangirls) complaining that Mary Jane cannot be Black because of the red hair strawman. pic.twitter.com/SmFJDiiFR5— Wicked Annie (@fangirlsmash) August 19, 2016
"MARY JANE IS A REDHEAD!!"— мoтнer мercy (@Rowemanticize) August 19, 2016
Okay. Zendaya can just dye her hair red.
"THAT'S NOT THE SAME THING." pic.twitter.com/6wao6Yfv7m
To everyone saying Mary Jane needs to have red hair. Zendaya always slays 😏 #SpiderManHomecoming pic.twitter.com/CKOyfAnnQr— Markell Bailey (@tenorbuds) August 19, 2016
people stay mute when characters get white washed but kick up a fuss because zendaya doesn't have red hair for her Mary Jane role? lol okay— chelcey (@brbkissed) August 19, 2016
[Editor's note: A previous version of this article stated that Emma Stone played Mary Jane Watson. Stone portrayed Spider-Man's other famous girlfriend, Gwen Stacy.]